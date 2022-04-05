Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $280.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $237.48 and a 1 year high of $306.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.79.

