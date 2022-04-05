Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.83% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XSD. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,191,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period.

XSD stock opened at $207.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.56. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.26 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

