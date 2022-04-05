Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.89 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Franco-Nevada worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $23,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,590,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,195,000 after purchasing an additional 282,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

FNV opened at $162.81 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $124.95 and a twelve month high of $168.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

