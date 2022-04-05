Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.04 Million Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $16,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,414,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,212,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after buying an additional 181,779 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter.

LVHD opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

