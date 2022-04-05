Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $24.62 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,565 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.48% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $24,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 276,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after buying an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,086.9% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 166,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

