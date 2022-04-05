Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $26.08 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,285 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $26,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FREL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,941,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,676 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,999,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,831,000 after purchasing an additional 889,665 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 601.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 199,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 171,011 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 168,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,468,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09.

