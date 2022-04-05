Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $931.76.

BLK stock opened at $782.23 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $754.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $847.30. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

