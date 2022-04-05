Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,905 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $23,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,858,000 after buying an additional 1,702,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,290,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,195,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,476,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,829,000 after buying an additional 527,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,303,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,853,000 after buying an additional 55,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

