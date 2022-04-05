Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,255 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.57% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $32,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

