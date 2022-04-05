Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 787 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of Essential Utilities worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

