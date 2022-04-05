Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 167,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 35,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.