Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $15,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 181,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 140,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PJAN opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.07.

