Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $574.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.23, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.