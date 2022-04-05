Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) to post sales of $157.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.10 million to $159.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $152.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $654.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $667.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $692.11 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $709.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBU. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

CBU opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.