Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.55 Million

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBUGet Rating) to post sales of $157.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.10 million to $159.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $152.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $654.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $667.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $692.11 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $709.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBU. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

CBU opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.