Comparing Coupang (CPNG) and Its Competitors

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Coupang to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Coupang and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Coupang
|$18.41 billion
|-$1.54 billion
|-13.53
|Coupang Competitors
|$15.72 billion
|$855.51 million
|-9.90
Profitability
This table compares Coupang and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Coupang
|-8.38%
|-46.10%
|-14.50%
|Coupang Competitors
|-8.24%
|-24.41%
|-3.80%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coupang and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Coupang
|0
|4
|4
|0
|2.50
|Coupang Competitors
|285
|1250
|3354
|62
|2.64
Coupang presently has a consensus target price of $44.14, indicating a potential upside of 133.07%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 29.45%. Given Coupang’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than its rivals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
71.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Coupang rivals beat Coupang on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
Coupang Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.
