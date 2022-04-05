Comparing Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) & Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Generation Hemp alerts:

This table compares Generation Hemp and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -763.59% N/A -73.42% Waitr -2.87% -11.11% -4.98%

22.2% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Generation Hemp and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Waitr 0 1 1 0 2.50

Waitr has a consensus target price of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 435.56%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generation Hemp and Waitr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $90,000.00 745.67 -$1.50 million N/A N/A Waitr $182.19 million 0.30 -$5.23 million ($0.05) -7.00

Generation Hemp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waitr.

Volatility and Risk

Generation Hemp has a beta of -1.87, suggesting that its share price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -1.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waitr beats Generation Hemp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Hemp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generation Hemp Inc. engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc. in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Waitr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.