Comparing LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) & Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics $31.24 million 9.83 -$124.97 million ($2.02) -2.43 LogicBio Therapeutics $5.41 million 4.50 -$40.03 million ($1.24) -0.60

LogicBio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Poseida Therapeutics. Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics N/A -69.39% -42.96% LogicBio Therapeutics -739.91% -95.00% -56.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Poseida Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 463.48%. LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,424.39%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Poseida Therapeutics.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats LogicBio Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poseida Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. It is also developing P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase; and P-MMUT-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. In addition, the company is developing a portfolio of allogeneic dual CAR product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About LogicBio Therapeutics (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination. Its pipeline include LB-001, LB-301, LB-201, and LB-101. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

