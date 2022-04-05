Comparing Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) & American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ramaco Resources and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources 14.03% 21.55% 15.15% American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86%

This table compares Ramaco Resources and American Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources $283.39 million 2.37 $39.76 million $0.91 16.74 American Resources $7.76 million 21.94 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -4.32

Ramaco Resources has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ramaco Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ramaco Resources and American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.13%. American Resources has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.75%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than Ramaco Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ramaco Resources has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats American Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ramaco Resources (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W. Atkins in August 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, KY.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

