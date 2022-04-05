Comparing Vimeo (VMEO) & Its Peers

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) is one of 110 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vimeo to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vimeo and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million -$52.77 million -38.76 Vimeo Competitors $7.85 billion $2.07 billion 70.83

Vimeo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vimeo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50 Vimeo Competitors 1065 4371 9162 296 2.58

Vimeo currently has a consensus price target of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 75.36%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 25.83%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -13.47% -12.64% -7.78% Vimeo Competitors -9.53% -11.70% -4.60%

Summary

Vimeo competitors beat Vimeo on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Vimeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

