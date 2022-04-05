Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMPX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.91.

OTC:CMPX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.60. 115,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,766. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

