Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) versus Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Head-To-Head Survey

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Compugen and Freeline Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 0 0 3 0 3.00 Freeline Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Compugen currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 310.41%. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,194.64%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Compugen.

Volatility and Risk

Compugen has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compugen and Freeline Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $6.00 million N/A -$34.20 million ($0.40) -8.32 Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$140.39 million ($3.93) -0.28

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -32.59% -27.02% Freeline Therapeutics N/A -82.79% -75.06%

Summary

Compugen beats Freeline Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compugen (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused primarily on myeloid targets. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics against the company's immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products; and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for myeloid. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Freeline Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

