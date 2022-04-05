Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

