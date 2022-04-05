Conflux Network (CFX) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,032.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.43 or 0.07523943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.42 or 0.00270283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.93 or 0.00805819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00098983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.24 or 0.00480620 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00366700 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

