Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

CNTB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Connect Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Connect Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

