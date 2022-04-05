Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Connect Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.
CNTB opened at $3.25 on Friday. Connect Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.
About Connect Biopharma (Get Rating)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
