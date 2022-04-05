Connectome Price Tops $0.41 (CNTM)

Connectome (CNTM) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Connectome has a market cap of $493,992.58 and approximately $11.17 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Connectome has traded 208.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00107322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.