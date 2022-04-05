Contrasting Houston American Energy (HUSA) and Its Competitors

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Houston American Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Houston American Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -76.83% -9.66% -9.28% Houston American Energy Competitors -14.60% 0.19% 6.72%

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houston American Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Houston American Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Houston American Energy Competitors 2205 10887 15627 594 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 6.24%. Given Houston American Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Houston American Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Houston American Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $1.33 million -$1.02 million -11.89 Houston American Energy Competitors $8.32 billion $499.56 million 3.58

Houston American Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy. Houston American Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Houston American Energy rivals beat Houston American Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

