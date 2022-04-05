Contrasting Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) & Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broad Street Realty and Seritage Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28% Seritage Growth Properties -24.12% -3.47% -1.12%

Risk and Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Seritage Growth Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 3.59 -$8.15 million N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties $116.68 million 4.94 -$28.15 million ($0.82) -16.10

Broad Street Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seritage Growth Properties beats Broad Street Realty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

