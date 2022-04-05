Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Accomplice Associates II LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.54. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.29.

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. Analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

