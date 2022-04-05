Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $84.12 and a 12 month high of $99.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.27.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

