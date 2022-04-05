Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in nVent Electric by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,587,000 after buying an additional 193,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,368,000 after purchasing an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 400,948 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,638,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after acquiring an additional 179,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,903,000 after buying an additional 133,944 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

