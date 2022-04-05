Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.38.

