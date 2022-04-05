Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 37.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

