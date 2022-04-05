Core & Main, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Core & Main in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

NYSE:CNM opened at $24.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

