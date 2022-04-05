Cormark Weighs in on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.

CTS stock opened at C$10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$5.16 and a one year high of C$13.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 128.63.

About Converge Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.