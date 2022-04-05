Cormark Weighs in on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.
About Converge Technology Solutions (Get Rating)
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
