Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives $28.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 633,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

