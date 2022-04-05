Corra.Finance (CORA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002399 BTC on exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $1.65 million and $24,094.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 182% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.30 or 0.07473944 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,838.64 or 0.99960882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00054940 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

