Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,210,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $575.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $530.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $356.84 and a twelve month high of $586.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $254.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.32.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

