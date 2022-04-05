Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,419,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 462.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 185,443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 394,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth about $3,309,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

