Cowen Increases SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $20.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 262.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 86.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 22.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 922.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 25.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

