Cowen Increases SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $20.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.20.
Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 262.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 86.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 22.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 922.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 25.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
