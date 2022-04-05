CPChain Reaches Market Cap of $2.57 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $337,895.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 1% against the dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

