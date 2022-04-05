Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock Holdings Increased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 215.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

CR stock opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.46.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Crane Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.