Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives $433.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $460.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $550.63. The company had a trading volume of 123,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,859. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $352.10 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $527.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,832 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

