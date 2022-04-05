Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

Shares of CACC opened at $550.63 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $352.10 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 39.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $527.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $593.98.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

