Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Shares of AWI opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.87. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

