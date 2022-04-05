Credit Suisse Group Lowers Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $59.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of FNF opened at $46.41 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,292 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

