Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,429,000 after acquiring an additional 255,497 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,159,000 after purchasing an additional 856,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185,329 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,795,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 38,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,001. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -119.05%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

