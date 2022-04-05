Critical Contrast: InfuSystem (INFU) vs. The Competition

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) is one of 213 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare InfuSystem to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem’s peers have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for InfuSystem and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A InfuSystem Competitors 1174 4469 7925 219 2.52

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 23.90%. Given InfuSystem’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InfuSystem has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 1.39% 3.11% 1.50% InfuSystem Competitors -708.98% -63.49% -17.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InfuSystem and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $102.38 million $1.42 million 141.29 InfuSystem Competitors $1.15 billion $85.18 million 28.11

InfuSystem’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than InfuSystem. InfuSystem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of InfuSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InfuSystem beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics. The Durable Medical Equipment segment is involved in the rental, sale or leasing of pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps to oncology practices, hospitals, and other clinical settings. The company was founded in August 2005 and headquartered in Rochester Hills, MI.

