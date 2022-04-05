Critical Review: Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avantor and Nautilus Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 1 14 0 2.93 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50

Avantor currently has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.39%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 126.11%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Avantor.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor 7.53% 35.81% 7.66% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -15.37% -13.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Avantor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avantor and Nautilus Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $7.39 billion 2.70 $572.60 million $0.86 38.08 Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$50.31 million N/A N/A

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Summary

Avantor beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc. provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Avantor, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

