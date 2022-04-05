CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 91,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,982. The firm has a market cap of $770.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 240,176 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

